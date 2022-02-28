हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Blackpink

Blackpink's Rosé tests positive for COVID-19; partially cancels overseas schedule

Popular Korean singer Rose of Blackpink band has tested positive for COVID-19.

Blackpink&#039;s Rosé tests positive for COVID-19; partially cancels overseas schedule
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Popular Korean singer Rose of Blackpink band has tested positive for COVID-19.

YG Entertainment, the label handling the group shared Rose's diagnosis via a statement, CNN reported.

"Blackpink's Rose took a PCR test before her (overseas) departure on February 28, and the results came back positive, leading to a cancellation of a part of her overseas activities.

The other three members (Jisoo, Jennie, and Lisa) tested negative, and no one, including Rose who was diagnosed with Covid-19, is exhibiting any particular symptoms," the statement read.

The statement then went on to urge fans to pray for Rose's recovery.

"All four members of Blackpink have completed their Covid-19 vaccination, and we will prioritize the health of our artists and staff members and spare no effort (for their well-being).

We would appreciate it if you could show support for Rose's rapid recovery as well as the BLACKPINK members who are active globally. We will provide an update if there are any changes in the future," it concluded.

Blackpink, comprising Jisoo, Lisa, Jennie, and Rose, was formed in 2016.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
BlackpinkRoseTestsCOVID-19CoronaviruspositiveDiagnosisKorean singer
Next
Story

Urvashi Rautela looks like a mermaid in deep blue monokini, raises temperature on Maldives beach: PICS

Must Watch

PT9M45S

Ukraine Russia Conflict: Discussion on the World War at UNGA today