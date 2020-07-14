BMC advises Rekha to get coronavirus test done after her security guard, 2 house helps were found positive

New Delhi: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has advised veteran actress Rekha to get herself tested after her security guard, two house helps were tested positive for coronavirus. However, Rekha has not yet got herself tested and has told the authority that she has not faced any difficulty so far.

Rekha is currently home-quarantined. She owns as plush bungalow - Sea Springs - in Mumbai's Bandra. Her home has been sealed and sanitised. The coronavirus cases were detected at her place over the weekend. The BMC has put a board outside the premises declaring the place as a containment area.

Meanwhile, of Rekha's pending COVID-19 test, the BMC said that she cannot be forced to take the test as she isn't at high risk. Hence, she can get herself tested whenever she wants.

Over the weekend, several coronavirus-related cases were detected from the entertainment industry. On Saturday night, megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his actor son Abhishek Bachchan were admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital after testing positive for coronavirus. Hours later, Abhishek's actress wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya were also found to be COVID-19 positive. Both Aishwarya and Aaradhya have quarantined themselves at home.

Anupam Kher's mother, brother, sister-in-law and niece have also contracted the infection.

On the other hand, TV star Parth Samthaan, too, said he was tested positive for coronavirus.