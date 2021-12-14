BMC alleges Kareena Kapoor Khan's family not cooperating after testing COVID-19 positive, Saif Ali Khan not in Mumbai

New Delhi: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora tested positive for COVID-19 a few days ago and both of them are quarantined at their home. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sealed the entire building where Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan lives with her husband Saif Ali Khan and sons - Taimur and Jeh.

However, as per ANI, Kareena's family is not cooperating with the BMC. ANI quoted BMC officials as saying that "she has not given proper information yet but our officers are trying to find out that how many people did come in contact with her."

As per India Today, when BMC asked the family about Saif Ali Khan, they did not get a clear answer. After reportedly asking them repeatedly, Kareena's family members told BMC that Saif has not been in Mumbai for the last one week. However, they did not reveal when would Saif be back in the city.

Kareena tested positive for COVID-19 days after she attended a party at filmmaker Karan Johar's residence to celebrate the 20 years of their iconic film 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham'. KJo had also invited 'Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives' stars Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan to the dinner.

The BMC told ANI that it was Seema who first got COVID-19 and that she had minor symptoms. On December 11, the COVID-19 report of Seema came positive. The same day Kareena and Amrita too got themselves tested and their reports also came positive on Monday.

As of now, BMC has made different teams on ward levels for contact tracing. They are getting details from the people who attended the party, based on which more testing can be done. Over 15 close contacts have been traced by BMC and more contact tracing is being done by them.

BMC, who sealed Kareena's residence earlier today, had also instructed those who came in contact with either Kareena or Amrita to undergo an RT-PCR test.

