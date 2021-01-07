हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sonu Sood

BMC files case against Sonu Sood over alleged conversion of residential building into hotel

The complaint was filed at the Juhu police station under the Maharashtra Region and Town Planning Act. 

BMC files case against Sonu Sood over alleged conversion of residential building into hotel
File Photo

New Delhi: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) filed a case against actor Sonu Sood for allegedly transforming six-storey Shakti Sagar residential building in Juhu into a hotel. The complaint was filed at the Juhu police station under the Maharashtra Region and Town Planning Act. 

In the complaint registered against Sonu Sood and his wife Sonali on January 4, BMC has alleged that the changes have been made to the structure without permission.

Taking to Twitter, BJP leader Ram Kadam condemned the Shiv Sena led MahaVikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra and called the step by the BMC “vendetta polictics”. He wrote on Thursay (January 7), “Another vendetta politics by #ShivSena? This complaint against social worker and actor @SonuSood seems politically motivated. We saw how this #MaharashtraGovt attacked and targetted @KanganaRanaut. Shiv Sena was always against #SonuSood's humanitarian work”. 

In a video released by the leader, Kadam acknowledged the humanitarian work done by Sonu Sood during the COVID-19 induced lockdown. Offering support to the actor, he added that the country stands with the talented actor, the Maharashtra government should remember that. 

Meanwhile, continuing his humanitarian streak, Sonu Sood gifted smartphones to 100 crew members of his upcoming Telugu film in Hyderabad. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sonu SoodBrihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)actor sonu soodBJP MLA Ram Kadam
Next
Story

Noted fashion designer Satya Paul passes away at 79
  • 1,03,95,278Confirmed
  • 1,50,336Deaths

Full coverage

  • 8,57,19,090Confirmed
  • 18,54,458Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M20S

Both corona vaccines ready for supply in the country: Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Union Health Minister