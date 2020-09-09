Kangana Ranaut compares her Mumbai office to Ram Mandir, says Babar demolishing it

The ongoing face-off between Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and Maharashtra government continued on Wednesday (September 9) with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials demolishing alleged illegal alterations at Kangana's Manikarnika Films office in Mumbai's posh Pali Hill area.

Responding to BMC's move, Kangana compared her office to Ram Temple and said that Babar is demolishing it.

मणिकर्णिका फ़िल्म्ज़ में पहली फ़िल्म अयोध्या की घोषणा हुई, यह मेरे लिए एक इमारत नहीं राम मंदिर ही है, आज वहाँ बाबर आया है, आज इतिहास फिर खुद को दोहराएगा राम मंदिर फिर टूटेगा मगर याद रख बाबर यह मंदिर फिर बनेगा यह मंदिर फिर बनेगा, जय श्री राम , जय श्री राम , जय श्री राम pic.twitter.com/KvY9T0Nkvi — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

Kangana tweeted comparing the BMC officials to Babur army and said that history will repeat itself and she will reconstruct her 'Ram Temple'.

She also compared Mumbai to Pakistan and said that she is never wrong and her enemies prove this again and again.

I am never wrong and my enemies prove again and again this is why my Mumbai is POK now #deathofdemocracy pic.twitter.com/bWHyEtz7Qy — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

The demolition notice was issued by BMC on Tuesday under section 351 of the MMC Act and the civic body has given 24 hours to Kangana to respond to the notice. On Tuesday, Kangana took to her social media handles and shared the copy of the reply by her lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui to the BMC notice on the demolition of her property in Mumbai.

Later, she updates fans and wrote: Now @mybmc has filed a caveat against me, really desperate to break my house, I deeply love what I built with so much passion over so many years but know that even if you break it my spirit will only get stronger .... GO ON

Kangana earned the ire of Maharashtra government after she made controversial Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (Pok) remark on Twitter against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's threat. She tweeted accusing Raut threatening the actress to not return to Mumbai if she has no faith in the police.

On Monday, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) granted Y category security to Kangana. Sources told Zee News that seven policemen will take care of Kangana's security. Officials of CRPF, Intelligence Bureau and Himachal Pradesh Police arrived at Kangana's Manali home on Tuesday to chalk out plans of the actress' security ahead of her visit to Mumbai on September 9.