Bobby Deol returns as 'Rakshak Ya Bhakshak' in 'Aashram Chapter 2: The Dark Side trailer - Watch

Aashram Chapter 2: The Dark Side, that will stream for free on MX Player, starting November 11, 2020.

Bobby Deol returns as &#039;Rakshak Ya Bhakshak&#039; in &#039;Aashram Chapter 2: The Dark Side trailer - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Bobby Deol has received a lot of accolades for his act in filmmaker Prakash Jha's 'Aashram'. The makers are now gearing up for season 2 of the thriller drama and the trailer has been dropped online. 

Bobby Deol took to Twitter and wrote: Rakshak ya Bhakshak? Paavan ya Paapi? Kya hai Kashipur waale Baba Nirala ka asli roop? Hoga khulasa 11-11-2020 ko #AashramChapter2 sirf  @mxplayer par.

The trailer of Aashram Chapter 2: The Dark Side looks intense, gripping and interesting. Kashipur Waale Baba Nirala's gruesome avatar and the many folds of his character are unveiled in the part two of this thrilling watch. 

Aashram Chapter 2: The Dark Side, that will stream for free on MX Player, starting November 11, 2020.

The web series has a solid ensemble star cast with the likes of Bobby Deol, Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Anupriya Goenka, Adhyayan Suman, Vikram Kochhar in pivotal parts.  

Tridha Choudhury, Tushar Pandey, Rajeev Siddhartha, Sachin Shroff, Tanmaay Ranjan, Anurita Jha, Parinitaa Seth, Jahangir Khan, Kanupriya Gupta, Preeti Sood and Navdeep Tomar in key roles.

It is written by Madhvi Bhatt, Avinash Kumar, Sanjay Masoomm, Tejpal Singh Rawat and Kuldeep Ruhil. The story is by Habib Faisal. 

 

