हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bollywood

Bollywood actor Sunil Shetty customizes his Royal Enfiled motorcycle into a trendy Bobber

The Royal Enfield Machismo 500, which Sunil Shetty owned for years has been customized into a Bobber and has been named “vintage” reflecting the new design theme.

Bollywood actor Sunil Shetty customizes his Royal Enfiled motorcycle into a trendy Bobber
Sunil Shetty receiving his customized motorcycle

Bollywood actor Sunil Shetty recently took on Instagram to share a video of the newest vehicle addition to his garage. Sunil Shetty gave his Royal Enfield Machismo 500 to celebrity bike customizer Akshay Varde whose brand Vardenchi is known to make some of the most iconic and known customized motorcycles on the road. He had customized motorcycles for many Bollywood stars and his bikes are being used in multiple movies as well, including the one ridden by Akshay Kumar in Oh My God!

Sunil Shetty recently received his customized bike from the Vardenchi, a video of which he shared on his Instagram handle. An impressed Shetty wrote, “This guy is a real Transformer. Look at the great work he did on my mo’bike! Thanks for returning Dhoom to VroomVroom Akshay @ vardenchi. I love you.”

As per an interview given by Akshay Valde, to meet the RTO guidelines, the structure of the motorcycle and engineering was not altered and it gets comfortable handlebars with a bobber-like setup. The bike gets a single seater with a short bobber fender behind.

The bike has been named “vintage” because it gave the bike a very vintage feel, says Akshay. The Machismo 500, which Sunil Shetty owned for years is not on sale anymore due to stricter emission norms. 

As for the mod job, the Machismo has undergone an aesthetic update that adds a vintage look to the bike. The finished bike gets a matte metallic gray finish with a small classic headlight along with LED lighting, spoke wheels for a classic look, a quilted single-seat setup among other changes.

Moreover, to give a personal touch to the bike, it gets “Anna” and “Sunil Shetty” decals on the body. The actor also received a personalized motorcycle helmet and jacket with the vintage.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
BollywoodSunil ShettyMotorcycleCustomization
Next
Story

Ananya Panday will not appear before NCB in Aryan Khan’s drugs case today

Must Watch

PT20M35S

Pm Modi hits out at the opposition in UP