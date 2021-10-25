Bollywood actor Sunil Shetty customizes his Royal Enfiled motorcycle into a trendy Bobber

Bollywood actor Sunil Shetty recently took on Instagram to share a video of the newest vehicle addition to his garage. Sunil Shetty gave his Royal Enfield Machismo 500 to celebrity bike customizer Akshay Varde whose brand Vardenchi is known to make some of the most iconic and known customized motorcycles on the road. He had customized motorcycles for many Bollywood stars and his bikes are being used in multiple movies as well, including the one ridden by Akshay Kumar in Oh My God!

Sunil Shetty recently received his customized bike from the Vardenchi, a video of which he shared on his Instagram handle. An impressed Shetty wrote, “This guy is a real Transformer. Look at the great work he did on my mo’bike! Thanks for returning Dhoom to VroomVroom Akshay @ vardenchi. I love you.”

As per an interview given by Akshay Valde, to meet the RTO guidelines, the structure of the motorcycle and engineering was not altered and it gets comfortable handlebars with a bobber-like setup. The bike gets a single seater with a short bobber fender behind.

The bike has been named “vintage” because it gave the bike a very vintage feel, says Akshay. The Machismo 500, which Sunil Shetty owned for years is not on sale anymore due to stricter emission norms.

As for the mod job, the Machismo has undergone an aesthetic update that adds a vintage look to the bike. The finished bike gets a matte metallic gray finish with a small classic headlight along with LED lighting, spoke wheels for a classic look, a quilted single-seat setup among other changes.

Moreover, to give a personal touch to the bike, it gets “Anna” and “Sunil Shetty” decals on the body. The actor also received a personalized motorcycle helmet and jacket with the vintage.

