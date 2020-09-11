Bollywood bombshell Poonam Pandey marries boyfriend Sam Bombay - Pics inside

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Poonam Pandey

Bollywood bombshell Poonam Pandey marries boyfriend Sam Bombay

 




New Delhi: Bollywood bombshell and controversy queen Poonam Pandey got married to her boyfriend Sam Bombay in a private ceremony. The couple took to social media and announced their marriage news with pictures in bridal look.

Poonam Pandey wrote: Here’s looking forward to seven lifetimes with you. And Sam even dropped a comment on her picture reading: Absolutely Mrs. Bombay

Take a look at their pictures:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Here’s looking forward to seven lifetimes with you.

A post shared by Poonam Pandey (@ipoonampandey) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Poonam Pandey (@ipoonampandey) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The beginning of forever.

A post shared by Sam Bombay (@sambombay) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Mr & Mrs Bombay

A post shared by Sam Bombay (@sambombay) on

Poonam and Sam often share their pictures on Instagram. 

Poonam was one of the top nine contestants in the Gladrags Manhunt and Megamodel Contest in 2010. She shot for as many as 29 calendars for the year 2011, including the Gladrags Calendar. She then went on to feature in Kingfisher Calendar 2012.

This is not the first time that Poonam Pandey has courted controversy. Her claim-to-fame was when back in 2011 cricket World Cup, she promised to strip if Indian Team won the trophy. 

Here's wishing a happy married life to the couple!

 

