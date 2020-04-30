Bollywood celebrities who succumbed to the deadly cancer

New Delhi: Indian cinema has lost some of its legends and iconic figures over the years to the deadly C-word. The recent ones to the list are Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor, who immortalised their on-screen characters with their sheer brilliance. Similarly, Bollywood lost several others to the life-threatening disease whose presence can never be filled again.

Take a look:

Nargis Dutt

Legendary actress Nargis died of pancreatic cancer in 1981, three days before son Sanjay Dutt's debut 'Rocky' released.

Feroz Khan

The very popular and dashing Feroz Khan, born as Zulfiqar Ali Shah Khan died of lung cancer on April 27, 2009. He was 69. He was buried near his mother's grave in Bangalore at the Hosur Road Shia Kabristan, reportedly.

Vinod Khanna

The very handsome Vinod Khanna breathed his last on April 27, 2017. He was admitted to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai. He battled advanced bladder cancer.

Irrfan Khan

The classic actor breathed his last on April 29, 2020 (Wednesday). He was rushed to Kokilaben hospital due to colon infection a day before. The actor par excellence battled a rare form of cancer - Neuroendocrine Tumour for two long years and had shared the news of his illness first on social media.

Rishi Kapoor

The veteran actor, Rishi Kapoor suffered from Leukemia. It was first diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and had announced his brief break from work without disclosing the disease on Twitter. He was admitted to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital recently and breathed his last on April 30, 2020, Thursday at 8.45 am.

Indian cinema pays a tribute to these gems with their incredible work which will live in people's memory forever!