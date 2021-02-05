Bollywood drug probe: NCB arrests infamous drug dealer Mohammad Suhal Bilal

The ongoing investigation in the Bollywood drug probe led the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to the infamous drug dealer, Mohammad Suhal Bilal.

NCB made the connection to Bilal, who is a known drug lord not only in India but also in the foreign countries like Dubia, after the arrests of Chinku Pathan and Arif Bhujwala.

The Bureau received a lead about the whereabouts of Bilal from Arif Bhujwala’s mobile chat. A raid was conducted in an area adjoining Mumbai where a 100kg MD drug consignment was coming for him. The team arrested the accused during the raid.

The authorities revealed that the accused had an unique way to communicate during the deals. He used a digital algorithm to modify his voice into a woman’s pitch to keep his identity hidden. Bilal used to change his sim every week and each sim had a separate set of documents.

A cyber expert, Ankur Puranik explained, “First the sample is created, which is then converted into a digital signal to be shared on different mediums including mobile phones. There is a time gap between the signal being transmitted from the device to the network and the accused was using this gap to change the pitch of the sound. This technology can be used to convert a man’s voice into a woman's and vice versa.”

“Sound is a frequency and can be changed with the help of digital algorithms. But changing the frequency of the digital transmission is an illegal activity. This method is mainly used by criminals to keep their identity hidden from the world,” he added.

