Karan Johar

Bollywood drugs case: NCB probes viral celeb video from Karan Johar's party!

Earlier this month, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa filed a complaint against Karan Johar, Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan and other stars over their old party video. He alleged that "drugs were used" by those who attended the party.

Play

New Delhi: A few days back, a house-party video from Karan Johar's residence which he had shared on social media in July 2019 resurfaced on the internet, sending netizens into a tizzy, with some claiming it to be a drug party. 

Now, it has been learnt that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has begun a probe into the authenticity of the viral video. The NCB officials will first ascertain whether the video on the internet being shared is real or doctored?

If the video is real then the NCB will further proceed with its investigation. 

Earlier this month, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa filed a complaint against Karan Johar, Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan and other stars over their old party video. He alleged that "drugs were used" by those who attended the party.

He tweeted the details of his complaint as well. 

In this viral video, around 10-12 Bollywood A-listers can be seen in attendance. 

The drugs conspiracy has become the talking point in Bollywood after names of actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik emerged in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. 

Meanwhile, a Mumbai court dismissed the bail applications of Rhea Chakraborty, brother Showik and four others in drugs scandal related to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, filed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on September 11, 2020.

 

Karan Johardrugs partyViral videoRhea ChakrabortySushant Singh Rajputdrugs conspiracyNCBManjinder Singh Sirsa
Did Disha Salian dial 100 before she died? Here's what we know
