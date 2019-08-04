close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Raftaar

Bollywood got hip-hop the mainstream vibe, says Raftaar

 Rapper Raftaar says Bollywood movies have helped in getting hip-hop the mainstream vibe in India.

Bollywood got hip-hop the mainstream vibe, says Raftaar

Mumbai: Rapper Raftaar says Bollywood movies have helped in getting hip-hop the mainstream vibe in India.

How does Raftaar see the evolution of hip-hop in the country?

"I feel somewhere in 2016 every Bollywood movie was starting to have at least one hip-hop track which got it the mainstream vibe. There is a lot of authenticity when it comes to this genre," Raftaar told IANS. 

He added: "Many of the country's rappers hail from lower-income backgrounds, and their rhymes narrate stories of struggle and triumph that are filled with a cultural realness and a personalised touch missing in the music of their counterparts. Hip-hop is its (India's) third biggest genre after Bollywood and electronic/pop music and it's the fastest growing." 

On the work front, the "Dhup chik" hitmaker is now looking forward to judge a new show "MTV Hustle", focussing only on rap and hip-hop.
 

Tags:
Raftaarrapperhip hopmtv hustle
Next
Story

Parineeti Chopra starts shooting for 'The Girl On The Train'

Must Watch

PT21M18S

Taal Thok Ke: Wall of religion between human & homage?