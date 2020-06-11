हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Abhishek Bachchan

Bollywood news: Abhishek Bachchan reveals his favourite go-to dance song

Can you guess the song?

Bollywood news: Abhishek Bachchan reveals his favourite go-to dance song

New Delhi: Actor Abhishek Bachchan on Thursday revealed that `Kajra Re` from the movie `Bunty Aur Babli` is his favourite go-to dance song.

The Twitter handle of Yash Raj Films initiated a thread on Wednesday, which asked netizens to share their favourite go-to dance song.

Taking up the challenge, the `Dhoom` actor tweeted: "Kajra Re!!" with a hashtag of `buntyaurbabli.`

`Bunty Aur Babli` which featured Amitabh Bachchan in a distinctive role, hit theatres back in 2005.

The film directed by Shaad Ali, also starred Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a special appearance in the all-time hit song `Kajra Re`.

The adventure-comedy went on to become a rage at that time and is still loved by everyone.

Abhishek will complete 20 years in the industry by the end of this month.

The 44-year-old actor began his career with JP Dutta`s `Refugee.` Since then he has acted in several hit films including `Dhoom,` `Dostana,` `Delhi-6,` `Guru,` and `Yuva.`

Some of his upcoming films include, `Big Bull,` `Bob Biswas,` and `Ludo.`

Abhishek BachchanKajra reBunty Aur Babli
