Bollywood News: Actor R Madhavan Pens Heartfelt Note For Son Vedaant On Birthday - Check Here

Mumbai: Madhavan’s son Vedaant turned a year older today, the proud father penned a sweet note for him. Taking to the Instagram story, Madhavan shared a fun video with his son along with an adorable message. In the old video, the father and son duo are seen shaking their heads and laughing.

Sharing the video, he wrote, “Happy happy birthday, my boy. As you head off to college, I am going to miss the child in me that you brought out so well. You will be a man when we meet up next and I wish you smooth, rewarding and a kind transition.. I have learned so much every time I have tried to teach you something. have a fantastic birthday and an extraordinary year ahead @vedaantmadhavan.”





Vedaant is a swimmer who bagged a gold medal in the men's 800m freestyle at the Danish Open swimming event in Copenhagen. Vedaant won medals for India earlier this year at the Malaysia Invitational Age Group Swimming Championships. He represented Team Maharashtra in the Khelo India 2023 tournament in February this year, winning five gold and two silver medals.

Coming back to R Madhvan's work front, he will be seen in the upcoming yet-to-be-titled supernatural thriller film alongside Ajay Devgn and Jyotika. This will be the first time Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan will be seen sharing screen space. Helmed by Vikas Bahl the film will go on floors in June 2023 and will be extensively shot in Mumbai, Mussoorie and London.