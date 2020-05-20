हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Soundarya

Bollywood News: Actress Soundarya opts out of repatriation flight to accommodate needy

Soundarya had approached the Indian embassy and Ministry of External Affairs for assistance, along with more than 400 Indians including students who are stranded in the USA amid a coronavirus pandemic.

Bollywood News: Actress Soundarya opts out of repatriation flight to accommodate needy

New Delhi: Actress Soundarya Sharma, who had approached the Indian embassy and Ministry of External Affairs for assistance to return to India amid a coronavirus pandemic, has opted out of travelling by the repatriation flight phase one so that people who are in distress can travel back home first.

Soundarya said: "I am certainly missing my folks back home but the priority is not me. It's for those who are in a difficult situation here and have to get back. As it's a must have for them and I always have felt my happiness should not be at anyone cost. My appeal was for the people and I am so thankful to everyone for mission VANDE BHARAT," she added.

Soundarya had approached the Indian embassy and Ministry of External Affairs for assistance, along with more than 400 Indians including students who are stranded in the USA amid a coronavirus pandemic.

Soundarya was in Los Angeles to attending an acting course at Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute.

Tags:
Soundaryaactress soundaryarepatriation flight
Next
Story

Bollywood News: My poem Aasman is not just about love, but also perceptions, says Kangana Ranaut
  • 1,06,750Confirmed
  • 3,303Deaths

Full coverage

  • 49,90,503Confirmed
  • 3,25,677Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M58S

Video: Number of COVID-19 cases in India jumps to 1,06,750