Bollywood News: Actress Soundarya opts out of repatriation flight to accommodate needy

New Delhi: Actress Soundarya Sharma, who had approached the Indian embassy and Ministry of External Affairs for assistance to return to India amid a coronavirus pandemic, has opted out of travelling by the repatriation flight phase one so that people who are in distress can travel back home first.

Soundarya said: "I am certainly missing my folks back home but the priority is not me. It's for those who are in a difficult situation here and have to get back. As it's a must have for them and I always have felt my happiness should not be at anyone cost. My appeal was for the people and I am so thankful to everyone for mission VANDE BHARAT," she added.

Soundarya had approached the Indian embassy and Ministry of External Affairs for assistance, along with more than 400 Indians including students who are stranded in the USA amid a coronavirus pandemic.

Soundarya was in Los Angeles to attending an acting course at Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute.