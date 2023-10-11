Bollywood News: Aftab Shivdasani Duped Of Rs 1.49 Lakh, Mumbai Police Register Case

Mumbai: Mumbai Police has registered a case of cyber fraud after actor Aftab Shivdasani was allegedly duped of Rs 1.49 lakh. The complaint was filed at Mumbai's Bandra police station. Acccording to report, the actor became a victim of cyber fraud and lost the money after he received a text message in which he was asked to update his Know Your Customer (KYC) details linked to a leading private sector bank.

The 45-year-old actor mentioned in his police complaint that an alleged message came from the bank in which he was asked to update the PAN card. When he clicked the link of the message, a fake page of the bank opened. At that time, the cyber fraudster called Aftab from an unknown number and asked him to enter his mobile number and PIN. As soon as he entered the PIN, Rs 1,49,999 were deducted from Aftab's account.

The incident took place on Sunday and a case in this connection was registered the next day, an official of Bandra police station said. The Bandra Police registered a case against an unknown person under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act. An investigation has been launched into the matter.

Aftab Shivdasani has acted in several films like 'Masti', 'Grand Masti', 'Hungama', 'Awara Paagal Deewana', and '1920: Evil Returns' among others.

Recently, actor Jackie Shroff's wife and film producer Ayesha Shroff filed a cheating case after being duped of Rs 58 lakh.

Last year, a man was arrested for cheating actor Annu Kapoor of Rs 4 lakh under the pretext of updating his bank KYC details.