Bollywood News: After Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt hones her poetic skills

New Delhi: Bollywood beauty Kriti Sanon has been channelling her poetic skills during self-isolation and fans seem to love this side of the actress. Reciting beautiful poems on her social media handle, Kriti had mentioned how the lockdown has given everyone an opportunity to do things that otherwise were being slacked off.

Her first poem, 'Thham jaa, Theher jaa...' reflected upon the fact that it's good to slow down a little bit in this fast-paced world. Post that, the Luka Chuppi star has been bearing out her love for poetry and even admitted to be a romantic at heart.

After Kriti, the latest one to turn towards poetry is Alia Bhatt, who penned down a poem on the occasion of Earth Day and shared the video on her Instagram handle. Other than Alia, actors like Sara Ali Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana too shared their attempts at poetry.

Well, as netizens applaud the beauty for starting this new trend during quarantine, we cannot wait for her next poem already.

On the professional front, Kriti Sanon last appeared in period drama Panipat and received much critical acclaim for hee solid performance in the film. Taking note of Kriti's career highs, the actress has been associated with various blockbusters including Luka Chuppi, Housefull 4 and more.

She will be next seen playing the role of a surrogate mother in Mimi, a remake of the National Award-winning 2011 Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy. She will also feature opposite Akshay Kumar in the much anticipated Bachchan Pandey.