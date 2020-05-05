Bollywood News: Amitabh Bachchan pays tribute to Rishi Kapoor, reveals in 'Memoriam' video why he never visited him in hospital - Watch

New Delhi: Legendary actor Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30, 2020, Thursday, sending shock waves across the nation including his fans abroad. He died at 8.45 am in Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital Mumbai where he was admitted a day before.

The thespian was battling Leukemia for last two years and underwent treatment for it in New York where he stayed for almost a year. He is survived by wife and actress Neetu Kapoor, children Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and actor Ranbir Kapoor.

On his demise, celebrities, political leaders and fans expressed their condolences to the family in this hour of grief. Fellow actor and megastar Amitabh Bachchan too shared an 'in memoriam' video on Twitter where he paid tribute to Rishi Kapoor and recalled the time spent with him.

In fact, Big B was the first celebrity to have tweeted about Rishi Kapoor's death. He, in fact, blogged his 'Memoriam' a few days back where he revealed that he never went to see the former in the hospital.

In the video, Amitabh Bachchan said: "He had a walk that was confident, determined. A style in a stride which was very similar to his grandfather the legendary Prithviraj Kapoor. I had seen Prithviraj Kapoor's ji walk like that in one of his films and Chintu's walk was reminiscent of that.

T 3520 - In Memoriam .. pic.twitter.com/zIlVUn3qpg — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 3, 2020

"We worked in several films together Kabhi Kabhi, Amar Akbar Anthony, Naseem, Coolie, and more recently in 102 Not Out. When he spoke his lines, you believed in every word of him - that was the genuineness, the sincerity with which it was spoken, there were never any alternatives to the way he spoke his dial. And there's never been any other that could lip-sync a song as perfectly as he would."

"He had a playful attitude all the time and it was infectious."

"During the time of his diagnosis and treatment, he never ever lamented about is condition. It was always 'will see you soon, just a routine visit to the hospital will be back shooting'. The Joie de vivre exuberant enjoyment of life was a gene he inherited from his legendary, the ultimate showman, the iconic Raj Kapoor. I have never visited him in hospital as I never wanted to see distress in his smiling cherubic face.

"Now am I certain when he went, he must have gone with a gentle smile. A gentle smile", said Amitabh Bachchan in the Memoriam video.