ANIL KAPOOR

Bollywood News: Anil Kapoor Pens Emotional Note, Drops Adorable Photo Of Son-In-Law Anand Ahuja On His Birthday

Anand Ahuja got birthday wishes from his father-in-law Anil Kapoor, who penned a note about him as a father to Vayu.

Last Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 01:29 AM IST|Source: ANI

Bollywood News: Anil Kapoor Pens Emotional Note, Drops Adorable Photo Of Son-In-Law Anand Ahuja On His Birthday Photo courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Anil Kapoor has a special birthday wish for his son-in-law Anand Ahuja and in his post, he called him an "adoring son" and "amazing partner to Sonam". He took to his Instagram handle and posted an adorable picture of Ahuja with his son and wrote in the caption, "Happy Birthday my son @anandahuja! Since you came into our lives, you have been an adoring son to us, an amazing partner to Sonam and now, the most incredible father to Vayu. Sunita and I always talk about how lucky Vayu is to have a father as doting and committed as you!"

He continued to praise him and added, "Watching you with Vayu makes me wish I had been able to spend more time with my kids when they were younger... You've set new standards for fathers everywhere, and I for one, will try to live up to them as best as I can."

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

After his post Ahuja also thanked him and mentioned, "thank you for those kindest words. That means the world to me. .. @anilskapoor."

Sonam Kapoor had also wished her husband with a sweet message. She wrote, "Dear Anand, a year around the sun again, this time with our beautiful boy. We love you the most in the world, you kind, sensitive wonderful man. Everyone realises how special you are but no one knows how hard you work to be the best version of yourself physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually. Fly high and reach for the stars @anandahuja . Life is just going to better and better because you deserve everything and more."

Sonam and Anand tied the knot on May 8, 2018, and they became proud parents to their son, Vayu on August 20, 2022.

