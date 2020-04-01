Bollywood News: Ayushmann Khurrana, wife Tahira Kashyap help women ragpickers in Delhi amid coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown

New Delhi: Amid the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak, underprivileged people have been worst affected. In order to help them and make sure that they don't suffer economically, Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana and author-wife Tahira Kashyap have come forward.

Collaborating with a non-profit organisation in Delhi, Gulmeher- a women's collective of waste-pickers turned artisans, the duo is financially supporting those belonging to the lower-income groups.



Ayushmann has already made his contribution to PM-CARES Relief Fund in the fight against the pandemic flu.

“Coronavirus has impacted people from every strata of life. But it has hit the lower-income groups the hardest and it is our duty as citizens of this nation to come forward and support the people in dire need. Tahira and I have been associated with Gulmeher, a non-profit organization, for years and we are doing every bit possible to support these women who are absolutely distraught now, " Ayushmann said.

Gulmeher works with about 200 women ragpickers and this contribution will help them look after themselves and their families.



“My interactions with them taught me a lot about India, taught me a lot about the existing caste divides and they are real-life inspiring figures. My interactions with them was my inspiration behind signing Article 15. Crisis like these impacts people like them the most and we need to protect them. In this critical moment, Tahira and I are doing our best to ensure they have all the basic requirements to sustain and stay safe by being at home. Along with donating for PM-CARES, we are also doing our small bit to take care of these incredible women of Gulmeher,” added Ayushmann, without disclosing the total contributions made by the couple.

Author-wife Tahira said: “While us Indians are impacted with COVID-19, for some people the impact will be much more destabilising, especially economically. We have to protect the lower-income, daily wage-earning community like our brothers and sisters in this time of crisis.”



She added, “How we support our fellow citizens of the country at this hour will define us as human beings and Ayushmann and I are doing our bit to support these wonderful women who are braving the coronavirus impact. We are doing whatever it takes for them to support their families and stay at home with them. Due to their financial instability, they are at serious risk because even a single day without earning throws their life out of gear. Ayushmann and I are ensuring we stand with them and support them at this time.”

Coronavirus which first emerged in China's Wuhan city has now spread across the globe. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, prompting the governments worldwide to take extraordinary measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

This pandemic flu has claimed over 42,000 deaths globally as of now.