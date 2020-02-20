Bollywood news - Filmfare Awards 2020: What Yami Gautam said about being 'overlooked' for Bala

New Delhi: Actress Yami Gautam on Wednesday reacted strongly on being snubbed at the recently-held Filmfare Awards for her performance in the hit film 'Bala', headlined by Ayushmann Khurrana. In a statement posted on social media, Yami wrote that she has been receiving several messages for getting 'overlooked' and not being nominated for 'Bala' and hence, she 'felt compelled' to express her views on the same.

The 31-year-old actress said, "Honestly, winning an award does feel like a strong sense of achievement and confidence. But more than that, a nomination in itself, is a mark of acknowledgment, love and respect towards your hard work and talent. Having said that, the esteemed jury are some of the most noted and senior members of the fraternity who have made important contributions in cinema. Hence, I shall respectfully accept their perspectives."

Yami, who earlier won the Screen Award for Best Comedian for 'Bala', further expressed that the snub has made her more 'determined' and she feels that one 'doesn't need to seek validation for their work from anyone'.

"The kind of love that I have received this year, from the industry, critics, media, my talented fellow contemporaries and most importantly YOU - my audience, for always showing unconditional love - selfless support, means the world to me and is enough to boost me to keep working harder. It doesn't matter where you come from, who you are, just don't ever give up and keep walking ahead. It's a long journey and I am a hustler, for life," she concluded.

Stars such as Ayushmann Khurrana, his wife Tahira Kashyap, Varun Dhawan, Vikrant Massey were among the many others who commented on Yami's post and said that they are 'proud' of her.

'Bala' earned three nominations at this year's Filmfare Awards for Ayushmann Khurrana (Best Actor), Seema Pahwa (Best Supporting Actress) and Niren Bhatt (Best Dialogue Writer).