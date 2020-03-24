Bollywood News: In quarantine, Ananya Panday's little black dress selfie breaks the internet!

New Delhi: Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey's elder daughter, Ananya like every other person these days is following the 'stay home stay safe' mantra. In the times of coronavirus outbreak, which has affected as many as 168 countries in the world, social distancing is the key to stop its spread any further.

While our celebs who too are locked up inside their houses are creating awareness about the novel coronavirus in which ever way possible, they are also at the same time keeping social media abuzz with home pictures. Ananya Panday recently took to Instagram and shared a selfie of hers where she can be seen all dressed up in a little black dress.

Her caption is winning the internet, all dressed up to go out and sit in my living room #QuarantineMood #SelfIsolation #StayHome #StaySafe

Quite a stunner, right?

Ananya Panday has been a newsmaker ever since her debut in Karan Johar's production 'Student Of The Year 2'.

On the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in entertainer 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. The actress will next be seen in a project titled 'Khaali Peeli' with Ishaan Khatter and an untitled venture with Vijay Deverakonda, marking his debut in Bollywood.

Meanwhile, coronavirus which first emerged in China's Wuhan city has now spread across the globe. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, prompting the governments worldwide to take extraordinary measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Globally, this pandemic flu has claimed over 16,000 deaths reportedly.