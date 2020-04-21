Bollywood news: Karan Johar introduces his 'diet police' Yash and Roohi

New Delhi: Filmmaker Karan Johar`s little munchkin Yash is making sure his father doesn`t get fat during the lockdown period as the toddler adorably told his father to not to have burgers in breakfast.

The `Kuch Kuch Hota Hai` director took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared a video shot at their breakfast table that featured his 3-year-olds Yash and Roohi and mother Hiroo Johar. The video starts zooming on a plate full of burgers after which Karan says, "Wow, we are eating burgers today! Yash, Roohi, even dadda wants to eat."

To which Yash innocently replies with a smile, "No, You will get fat."

KJO repeats the words by his son laughingly.

The 47-year-old director then pans the camera to his mom and asks, "Mumma," then asks Yash, "Are you saying the same to Mumma as well?"

His mom asks the little munchkin, "Who will become fat, baba?"

The toddler replies "Dadda."

Hiroo then replies, "No, Mumma is fat."

Karan then says, "Mumma is healthy and dadda is also healthy."

He then enquires form daughter Roohi, "What do you think of dadda?"

She honestly replies, "Nothing."

Taking to the captions, the `My Name is Khan` director wrote, "My diet police betu boy Yash and baby girl Roohi #lockdownwiththejohars #toodles #season2."

The adorably sweet post was quick to catch the eyes of celebrity followers and it received more than 3 lakh views over the photo-sharing platform.

Designer Manish Malhotra commented, "You please eat what you need to" with a smiling emoji.

While, Soni Razdaan humorously commented, "Only our kids can be this irreverent and get away with it " with laughing with teary eyes emoji and two hearts.

Lately, Karan has been sharing updates of his quarantine time with kids Yash and Roohi and mom Hiroo Johar and termed the videos as `Lockdown with the Johars.` Earlier, the `Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham` director shared a video where Yash and Roohi hilariously mocked their filmmaker dad`s designer kurta in a video shot in KJo`s walk-in closet.