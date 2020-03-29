Bollywood news: Karan Johar's son Yash thinks Amitabh Bachchan can take coronavirus away, shares adorable video

New Delhi: Filmmaker Karan Johar on Sunday shared an adorable video with son Yash, who thinks that Amitabh Bachchan can cure coronavirus. The video was shared from their home as they are staying indoors amid the countrywide COVID-19 lockdown. The 47-year-old director took to Instagram and posted the video in which he is having an intriguing conversation with his 3-year-old son.

In the video, the `Kuch Kuch Hota Hai` director asks, "Yash, how tough these coronavirus times are. Who do you think will take this away?"

To which the toddler replies, "Amitabh Bachchan."

Karan seems stumped with the immediate answer by his son. He asks Yash if he "should call and ask Big B to take coronavirus away?"

He says no, and walks away saying, "No, Amitabh Bachchan is not going to come to my room."

KJo captioned the post as, "There is someone who can take away the coronavirus."

The netizens were quick to notice this adorable conversation between the father son-duo. The post on the photo-sharing platform garnered more than 1k likes within half an hour of being posted.

Meanwhile, scores of Bollywood celebrities are staying at home in the wake of the pandemic and are advising people to remain indoors to be safe. Actors including Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone are spreading the message to take the necessary precautions.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 978 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country, out of which 86 people have been cured or discharged, while 25 deaths have been reported.

To contain coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown.