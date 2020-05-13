हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lara Dutta

Bollywood news: Lara Dutta takes us back to her Miss Universe crowning moment in 2000

Lara Dutta was the second Indian after Sushmita Sen to win the Miss Universe crown.

Bollywood news: Lara Dutta takes us back to her Miss Universe crowning moment in 2000
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@larabhupathi

Mumbai: Actress Lara Dutta Bhupathi has been reliving her Miss Universe 2000 victory day on May 12 through a series of photos in which she is seen participating in the swimsuit round, gracefully posing in an evening gown and finally wearing the prestigious crown.

"20 years to the day!! 12th May 2000, Nicosia, Cyprus. What a wonderful gift to receive from the universe! One I'm eternally grateful for @feminamissindia missdivaorg timesofindia @missuniverse," Lara captioned the snaps.

She was the second Indian after Sushmita Sen to win the Miss Universe crown.

Later, she entered Bollywood with the 2003 film "Andaaz". In addition to acting, she also mentors aspiring models for international beauty contests.

In March, Lara had said her hunger and curiosity about things have kept her going since the time she won the title of Miss Universe.

"I think it's just hunger and curiosity. I don't feel like I want to be limited to any one thing. I never said, 'I am just a beauty queen or just an actress'. When that's done, I am always wondering now what's next can I do so, yeah, that keeps me going," Lara had said.

She is currently being lauded for her comedy-action web series "Hundred", which will be back with another season.

Tags:
Lara DuttaMiss Universemiss universe 2000
Next
Story

A lovely pic of Suhana Khan smittens the internet again, we are not surprised
  • 74,281Confirmed
  • 2,415Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4309760Confirmed
  • 290606Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M5S

Video: India's COVID-19 cases rise to 74,281 with 2,415 deaths