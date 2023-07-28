trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2641824
Bollywood News: Late Actor Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Khan Showcases Many Talents - Watch

 'Qala' actor Babil Khan has impressed the critics and audiences' alike with his performances on screen. However, Babil Khan is also a singer, painter and has an eye for photography, and possesses a passion for cricket. Actor Babil Khan often showcases his voice and storytelling skills over Instagram. 

Jul 28, 2023

With a flair for painting, Babil Khan has used brushstrokes to express emotions and imagination. Taking on a camera, Khan is also inclined towards photography. With love for the game of cricket, Khan has honed his skills on the field on the field as well. Babil used to play cricket up until he met with an injury. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Babil (@babil.i.k)

The son of late actor Irrfan Khan, Babil has captivated the critics with his raw, resonant performance as Jagan, a talented singer in the 1930s. Critics have praised the emotive power of Babil’s acting, describing him as the biggest discovery of the year. The newcomer has won hearts with his subtle, assured and human rendering of Jagan’s tragic journey.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Babil (@babil.i.k)

While many have found shades of his great-father in Babil, he has also been singled out for his freshness and originality. He’s being hailed as one of the most promising talents to enter the film industry this year!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Babil (@babil.i.k)

