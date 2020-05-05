हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bollywood news: Madhuri Dixit shares her favourite fan artwork

The picture features a detailed sketch of Madhuri Dixit painted with watercolours. She expressed her happiness over the love she receives from her fans.

New Delhi: Overjoyed by a fan`s artwork dedicated to her, 'Dhak Dhak' girl Madhuri Dixit Nene on Tuesday shared her favourite fan art.

The `Dil To Paagal Hai` actor took to social media to post the picture from her account and dubbed it as her favourite fan art.

The picture features a detailed sketch of the actor painted with watercolours.

Madhuri expressed her happiness over the love she receives from her fans.

"It`s always so overwhelming to see all the love you guys shower on me. Here`s sharing one of #MyFavouriteFanArt. You guys are superb," she wrote in the caption.

The actor recently hosted an online dance festival on the occasion of the World Dance Day. 
 

