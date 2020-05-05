Bollywood news: Madhuri Dixit shares her favourite fan artwork

New Delhi: Overjoyed by a fan`s artwork dedicated to her, 'Dhak Dhak' girl Madhuri Dixit Nene on Tuesday shared her favourite fan art.
The `Dil To Paagal Hai` actor took to social media to post the picture from her account and dubbed it as her favourite fan art.
The picture features a detailed sketch of the actor painted with watercolours.
Madhuri expressed her happiness over the love she receives from her fans.
"It`s always so overwhelming to see all the love you guys shower on me. Here`s sharing one of #MyFavouriteFanArt. You guys are superb," she wrote in the caption.
It's always so overwhelming to see all the love you guys shower on me. Here's sharing one of #MyFavouriteFanArt. You guys are superb https://t.co/7Fi7UFGgR0
— Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) May 5, 2020
The actor recently hosted an online dance festival on the occasion of the World Dance Day.