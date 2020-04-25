Bollywood News: Sajid Nadiadwala's wife Warda opens up on his former wife and actress Divya Bharti's death and life afterwards

New Delhi: Actress Divya Bharti was all of 19 when she died under mysterious circumstances, reportedly falling from her apartment balcony in Mumbai. Her death sent shock waves across the nation as the young and vivacious Divya had already become the reigning queen of Bollywood with successful hits and had an ocean of fan following.

Divya Bharti worked in movies from an early age of 14 and finally made her movie debut in Telugu film 'Bobbili Raja' in 1990. She was 16. In 1992, she made her Hindi debut in hugely successful 'Vishwatma' and went on to star in Shola Aur Shabnam, Deewana to name a few. She won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.

In one year, she worked in over 12 movies - holding a record in Bollywood by an actress till date.

She married filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala in 1992 and their wedding was a private affair.

Sajid's current wife Warda Nadiadwala in a candid Twitter interview with Bollywood Hungama.com opened up on Divya Bharti's death and how people trolled her a couple of times over it.

She said: “I know people keep throwing these questions sometimes. Sometimes they think I am being trolled. Divya is still very much a part of our lives. Her family, her dad, her brother Kunal, they are like our family, they are a part of each celebration. So when you guys try to troll me, please know that I am not getting trolled. On her anniversaries and birthdays, we speak to each other. When my children watch her movies, they call her ‘Badi Mummy’. So, guys, she is still a very, very beautiful part of our lives.”

"Sajid still has her last touched Perfume, hair products, few more items. She was part for his Debut film 'Kick' Saat Samundar (song)."

On Warda's first meeting with Sajid, she said: "Yes, strangely I think she’s instrumental in getting us together. I met Sajid Nadiadwala for an interview on her first Anniversary also Sajid, Divya’s Dad, my in-laws they often tell me she was a lot like me same nature same madness same behaviour."

During her interaction with the entertainment portal, Warda said that whenever her children watch Divya's movies, they would refer to her as 'Badi Mummy'. "Their favourite film of Divya is Deewana", she added.

However, as luck would have it, Divya left this world too early, leaving behind an unparalleled legacy of work.