Salman Khan

Bollywood news: Salman Khan gives coronavirus twist to 'Maine Pyar Kiya' scene

Salman shared a then and now video which has an old clip from 'Maine Pyar Kiya'. The scene has Salman kissing a lipstick mark on a mirror that was left by Bhagyashree's character in the movie.

Bollywood news: Salman Khan gives coronavirus twist to &#039;Maine Pyar Kiya&#039; scene

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan has gone filmy to educate his fans and followers about the coronavirus pandemic. He has recreated a romantic scene from his 1989 blockbuster "Maine Pyar Kiya", but with a coronavirus twist.

Salman shared a then and now video which has an old clip from "Maine Pyar Kiya". The scene has Salman kissing a lipstick mark on a mirror that was left by Bhagyashree's character in the movie.

Over 30 years later, he recreated the scene. But this time, instead of kissing the lipstick mark, he cleans it with what looks like a sanitiser and a piece of cloth.

"If MPK releases now, happy Easter be focused n Stay strong," he captioned the video.

His fans loved the new version, and left many heart emojis in the comments section. One of the Instagram users also commented: "Ye kya kiya? Sanitise kar diya?" Another called it an "epic twist".

Salman has been also sharing videos from his quarantine time with family in his farmhouse.

Salman KhanMaine Pyar KiyaCoronavirus
