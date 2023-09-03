Bollywood News: Shraddha Kapoor Pens Down Adorable Birthday Wish For Father Shakti Kapoor

New Delhi: Shraddha Kapoor indeed shares a great bond with her father Shakti Kapoor. The evidence of the adorable bond between this father-daughter duo has been witnessed time and again in the fun video that the actress kept on sharing on her social media. Since it's Shakti Kapoor's birthday, how could Shraddha leave this opportunity to drop a special video for her rockstar baapu.

This morning, Shraddha Kapoor took to her social media and shared a fun video with her father Shakti Kapoor on the special occasion of his birthday. The father-daughter duo can be seen sharing a fun banter while the smiles and laughter follow. She further jotted down the caption while wishing her rockstar baapu -

"Happy Birthday to my one and only, my ultimate rockstar, my Baapu @shaktikapoor"

On the work front, Shraddha will be next seen in 'Stree 2', wherein she will be reprising her much-loved character from 'Stree', which fans are eagerly waiting to see.