Kareena Kapoor

Bollywood news: Sunday is all about 'daydreaming' for Kareena Kapoor

Amid the lockdown, Kareena is quite active on Instagram. From showing her son Taimur's paintings to sharing her summer essentials wearing a homemade mask, Kareena has been treating her fans with a sneak peek into her personal life.

Bollywood news: Sunday is all about &#039;daydreaming&#039; for Kareena Kapoor

Mumbai: It's Sunday today and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan loves remembering her fondest memories all the day -- especially during lockdown.

Sharing a few throwback pictures from her vacation with friends, Kareena wrote: "Sundays are for daydreaming and reminiscing the fondest memories. #MissYouGuysALittleMore."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sundays are for daydreaming and reminiscing the fondest memories  #MissYouGuysALittleMore

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

Amid the lockdown, Kareena is quite active on Instagram. From showing her son Taimur's paintings to sharing her summer essentials wearing a homemade mask, Kareena has been treating her fans with a sneak peek into her personal life.

On the film front, Kareena will be seen opposite Aamir Khan in "Laal Singh Chaddha", which is an adaptation of "Forrest Gump", the multiple Oscar-winning film which was released in 1994 and starred Tom Hanks with Robin Wright.

Kareena Kapoor
