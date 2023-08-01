trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2643440
TAAPSEE PANNU

Bollywood News: Taapsee Pannu's Boyfriend Mathias Boe Says 'Meri Girlfriend Sabse Sunder Hai...' - Watch

Sharing the clip from the roast, Taapsee wrote, "Because probably the need of the hour today is to learn to take a joke on yourself, I thought why not start at home. What better way to turn a year mature."

Aug 01, 2023

Bollywood News: Taapsee Pannu's Boyfriend Mathias Boe Says 'Meri Girlfriend Sabse Sunder Hai...' - Watch Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Taapsee Pannu likes to keep her love life low-key. However, on the occasion of her birthday on Tuesday, she dropped an interesting video in which her boyfriend and badminton coach Mathias Boe can be seen flaunting his love for the 'Badla' star.

Basically, she organised a hilarious roast event for her fans and loved ones. Comedians like Abish Mathew, Angad Ranyal, and Gurleen Pannu left no holds barred as they grilled and roasted Taapsee, leaving the room in fits of laughter. Mathias and Taapsee's sister Shagun were seated in the audience.

Sharing the clip from the roast, Taapsee wrote, "Because probably the need of the hour today is to learn to take a joke on yourself, I thought why not start at home. What better way to turn a year mature." One of the highlights of the clip is Mathias saying "meri girlfriend sabse sunder hai" on mic.


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Taapsee and Mathias apparently met after she went to watch one of his games several years ago. Mathias Boe is a former Danish shuttler. In an illustrious career for Denmark, he won several titles in doubles and team games. He turned coach after retirement in 2020.

