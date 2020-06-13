हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood News: Working with Shah Rukh Khan has been one of my favourite things, says Rani Mukerji on 'Chalte Chalte'

Mumbai: 'Chalte Chalte' starring Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji was released 17 years ago on June 13. The actress on Saturday went on a total recall with memories of the film and the shoot.

"Working with Shah Rukh has been one of my favourite things! It was Shah Rukh's production and it was the first time I visited Greece -- Mykonos and Athens -- which is a fun memory. The beautiful blue and white houses was a landscape I had not seen before. The island was just amazing to stay and shoot. Athens also has such stunning architecture, such heritage, and so many things that speak of history. We had a very nice outdoor during ‘Chalte Chalte'," Rani reminisced.

'Chalte Chalte', directed by Aziz Mirza, released in 2003. The film tells the story of two people falling in love and getting married. Differences between the two lead to a separation that threatens to destroy their relationship.

Rani started the style trend of smokey eyes in India with "Chalte Chalte" and she credits celebrity make-up artiste Mickey Contractor for his vision to create something completely new.

"Mickey said, ‘Rani I want to do something new', and for me Mickey has been such a senior person in the make-up industry. He has seen me from ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', so I trust Mickey blindly, he can do whatever he wants to do on my face. He said ‘I am doing something new Rani, do not freak out or be paranoid, this is something that I want to try'," recalled the actress.

"l said ‘of course', and that's when Mickey did the first smokey eyes and the rest is history! Today, everyone knows and does smokey eyes but back then, Mickey did it for the first time!" said Rani.

Rani said she remembers smokey eyes becoming a huge rage during the film's release.

"Everyone kind of adopted that style of make-up. I am glad that I went ahead. The makeup in ‘Chalte Chalte' has always been one of my favourites ever. Smokey eyes became something that I was synonymous with!"

 

Shah Rukh KhanRani MukerjiBollywoodchalte chalteMickey Contractor
Abhay Deol: Audience is way smarter than we give them credit for
