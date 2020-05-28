Bollywood: Shah Rukh Khan celebrates son AbRam's birthday by narrating 'scary' stories to him

Mumbai: Bollywood couple Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's younger son AbRam turned seven a day ago, and on Thursday Gauri has shared a glimpse of the little boy's birthday celebrations.

Taking to Instagram, Gauri posted a video that shows SRK narrating 'scary' stories to AbRam.

"Listening to ‘scary' stories. Birthday celebrations with his favourite book, his favourite song and his favourite person," she captioned the video.

Reacting to the father-son's cute moment, several people showered them with love.

Malaika Arora commented: "Happiest b'day our handsome AbRam."

Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor flooded the comment section with heart emojis.

AbRam was born through a surrogate mother in 2013. SRK and Gauri are also dotting parents to Aryan Khan (22) and Suhana Khan (20).