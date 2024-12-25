Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2835773https://zeenews.india.com/people/bollywood-stars-celebrate-christmas-2024-with-family-love-and-festive-cheer-sonam-kapoor-alia-bhatt-kriti-sanon-and-others-2835773.html
NewsLifestylePeople
BOLLYWOOD CHRISTMAS CELEBRATIONS

Bollywood Stars Celebrate Christmas 2024 With Family, Love, And Festive Cheer: Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, And Others

Bollywood celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, and more gave fans a glimpse of their heartwarming Christmas celebrations with loved ones.

|Last Updated: Dec 25, 2024, 09:02 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bollywood Stars Celebrate Christmas 2024 With Family, Love, And Festive Cheer: Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, And Others Pic Credit: Instagram

Mumbai: This Christmas, Bollywood stars such as Sonam Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Kriti Sanon, Parineeti Chopra, Janhvi Kapoor, and others took to social media to share glimpses of how they celebrated the festive season with their loved ones.

Sonam Kapoor shared a series of photos from her Christmas celebrations with her family, captioning them, “What a merry Christmas! What a lovely month! Friends and Family and a whole lot of love!” Karisma Kapoor also posted moments from her festivities on Instagram, writing, “Hope you all are having a Holly Jolly Christmas.”

 

 

Kriti Sanon celebrated Christmas with her rumoured boyfriend, Kabir Bahia. Bhumi Pednekar adorned her home with an impressive Christmas tree.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

 

Sonakshi Sinha shared a series of photos with her husband, Zaheer Iqbal. In her caption, she wrote, “Merry Christmas everyone!! Cairns was amazing!!! Loved living in the Daintree Rainforest, the biking, paddle boarding, diving, driving through @portdouglasdaintree, flying over it, and the beautiful views!!! True Australian adventure!!!”

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

 

Lara Dutta posted a beautiful video of her unconventional Christmas tree, captioning it, “Home for the holidays... bit of an unconventional tree... a full house... a full heart and a full belly... feeling blessed beyond measure.”

Soha Ali Khan celebrated Christmas with her daughter, Inaaya, and husband, Kunal Kemmu. She shared adorable photos with the caption, “It’s the most wonderful time of the year! #merrychristmas from ours to yours #merryeverythinghappyalways.”

Neetu Kapoor shared an inside photo from the Kapoor family’s Christmas lunch, captioning it, “Family Christmas celebration.” The image featured Randhir Kapoor, Babita, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Reema Jain, Navya Naveli Nanda, Agastya Nanda, and others, posing together for a happy family group photo. Alia was seen holding her daughter, Raha, in her arms.

Ranbir and Alia attended the Kapoor family’s Christmas lunch with their daughter, Raha Kapoor, who captured everyone's attention with her adorable gestures, including waving at the paparazzi.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
DNA Video
DNA: US announces 100-point plan for Islamophobia
DNA Video
DNA: Revelation! Were rioters outsiders in Sambhal?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK