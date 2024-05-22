Breaking: Shah Rukh Khan Hospitalised, Rushed To Ahmedabad’s KD Hospital

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan who was in Gujarat's Ahmedabad to support his Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday has been hospitalised after suffering a heat stroke, news agency PTI quoted a police official as saying. He was admitted to K D Hospital, a multi-specialty facility, according to reports.. "Actor Shah Rukh Khan was admitted to K D Hospital after suffering from a heat stroke," Ahmedabad (Rural) Superintendent of Police Om Prakash Jat confirmed.

Earlier on Tuesday night, KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan, his daughter Suhana, and son Abram greeted fans with a lap around the Narendra Modi Stadium following the match. During their gesture for the fans, they unintentionally disrupted JioCinema's IPL 2024 Hindi broadcast show, which was being shot live on the ground.

Shah Rukh then quickly apologized to the show's hosts, former India cricketers Aakash Chopra, Parthiv Patel, and Suresh Raina, hugged them all, and apologized to the fans watching the broadcast before continuing his lap around the venue.

More details about his health are awaited.