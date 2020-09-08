Bollywood Twitterati getting Y+ security, TMC MP Mahua Moitra raises question over MHA's decision

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Monday (September 7) slammed the Centre's decision to provide Y+ security to Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who has been tweeting against Shiv Sena-led coalition government in Maharashtra over Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Moitra called Kangana a "Bollywood Twitterati" and asked why is she getting security when India has a police-to-population ratio of 138 per lakh.

"Why are Bollywood twitterati getting Y+ security when India has a police-to-population ratio of 138 per lakh and ranks 5th lowest globally among 71 countries? No better use of resources, Mister Home Minister?" she tweeted.

Why are Bollywood twitterati getting Y+ security when India has a police to population ratio of 138 per lakh & ranks 5th lowest globally among 71 countries?

No better use of resources, Mister Home Minister? — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) September 7, 2020

On Monday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had said that Kangana will be provided Y+ security cover and a team of 11 policemen will take care of her security. Reacting to the MHA's decision, Kangana has thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"This is proof that no fascist forces will be able to suppress nationalist voices. I am indebted to Amit Shah, who could have also asked me to visit Mumbai later considering the present situation, but he honoured the words of a daughter of this country. Jai Hind," she tweeted.

Kangana sparked a controversy after she recently compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The comments did no go down well with Shiv Sena leaders. Kangana made the statement after she was warned by Shiv Sena MP Kangana Ranaut against returning to Mumbai.

Kangana has been targeting several big Bollywood celebrities for fanning nepotism and recently in the drug conspiracy related to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput case.