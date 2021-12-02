Boman Irani visits Golden Temple, seeks blessings prior to his birthday

Mumbai: Ahead of his birthday, actor Boman Irani visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar to seek blessings with his family. The actor's family visited him in Chandigarh where he has been shooting for his upcoming project.

The actor commented on the happy occasion, saying, "The minute they landed. I said 'we have to go to the Golden Temple'. I was supposed to go a few days ago. But I said I will go only with my family. Not knowing they would surprise me. Next thing, we went and it was simply beautiful".

Boman will be next seen in the Kabir Khan directorial '83', where he will essays the role of former Indian cricketer Farokh Engineer along with Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Harrdy Sandhu, Neena Gupta and Ammy Virk.

In addition, he also has the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Runway 34' up his alley.