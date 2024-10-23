Boman Irani Wins Best Actor Male at IFFSA Toronto For 'The Mehta Boys'

New Delhi: Actor Boman Irani continues to shine with back-to-back accolades for his directorial debut, 'The Mehta Boys.' He has been awarded Best Actor Male Feature Film at the IFFSA Toronto Film Festival for his outstanding work on the film.

In 'The Mehta Boys,' Boman Irani brings to life a complex character, combining humour and depth to portray the emotional intricacies of a father-son relationship. His powerful performance has resonated with audiences, earning him well-deserved recognition at both festivals.

The film, which stars Avinash Tiwary and Shreya Chaudhary, is co-written by Alex Dinelaris and produced by Danesh Irani of Irani Movietone and Anikta Batra of Chakboald Ltd. 'The Mehta Boys' is slated for release on Amazon Prime Video, where viewers can experience this touching story soon.

With these awards, Boman Irani's debut as a director is already creating waves, and excitement builds for its upcoming release.