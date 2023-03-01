topStoriesenglish2578284
BOMB THREAT

Amitabh Bachchan, Mukesh Ambani, Dharmendra Get Bomb Threat From Anonymous Caller, Threatens To Blow Up Their Houses

Bomb Threat News: The Unidentified caller alleged that at least 25 armed men have reached Dadar in Mumbai.

Mar 01, 2023

New Delhi: On Tuesday, an anonymous caller allegedly threatened to blow up the Mumbai residences of business tycoon Mukesh Ambani, Bollywood bigwigs Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra. Reports suggest that a phone call was received by the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) on Tuesday, after which the Nagpur Police were informed then they relayed this to the Mumbai Police.

Celebrity pap Viral Bhayani shared the news on Instagram. He wrote: An anonymous caller yesterday threatened to blow up the house of Mukesh Ambani. Apart from this, the caller said that there would be a blast at Amitabh Bachchan’s house and Dharmendra’s house. The call was received at Nagpur Police's control room yesterday. The Nagpur Police immediately alerted the Mumbai Police after receiving the call.

Meanwhile, The Supreme Court has directed to provide the highest Z+ security cover to Mukesh Ambani and his family members throughout India and abroad. The entire expenses and cost of providing the highest level Z+ security cover to respondent Mukesh Ambani within the territory of India or abroad shall be borne by them, the court said.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

According to a report in The Free Press Journal, the caller alleged that 25 armed men have reached Dadar in Mumbai to carry out the terror attack.

Earlier, on February 25 this year, a man was held within 9 hours after he called the south control room of Mumbai Police and informed that bomb blasts will be carried out in the JJ Hospital, Bhendi Bazar and Nal Bazar areas, reportedly.

