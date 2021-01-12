हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tanya Roberts

Bond girl Tanya Roberts' ashes to be spread at spot where she went hiking with her dogs

Bond girl Tanya Roberts passed away on January 4

Bond girl Tanya Roberts&#039; ashes to be spread at spot where she went hiking with her dogs
Credit: IANS

Los Angeles: Late actress Tanya Roberts' partner Lance O'Brien plans to honour her by spreading her ashes at a spot she used to regularly visit with her dogs.

Roberts will be cremated and Lance is going to spread her ashes in the hills behind their home in Laurel Canyon, where she used to hike regularly with her dogs, according to a report in tmz.com.

The actress died from a urinary tract infection on January 4. She was 65. The actress incidentally was out walking her dogs on Christmas Eve when she collapsed and was hospitalised.

Roberts is best known for her role of Stacey Sutton in the 1985 James Bond film "A View To A Kill". From 1998 to 2004, she became popular playing Midge Pinciotti on the hit sitcom "That '70s Show". She featured in "Forced Entry", "Racquet", "The Beastmaster" and "Sheena: Queen Of The Jungle", too.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Tanya RobertsTanya Roberts latest newsFormer Bond girl
Next
Story

Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrates Fortune Night with BFFs Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, check pic
  • 1,04,79,179Confirmed
  • 1,51,327Deaths

Full coverage

  • 8,57,19,090Confirmed
  • 18,54,458Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT14M19S

Badi Bahas: When will the conflict on agricultural laws be resolved?