Remembering Lata Mangeshkar

Boney Kapoor shares priceless picture of Lata Mangeshkar with Sridevi

As the entire country mourns the loss of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, producer Boney Kapoor extended his condolences by sharing a picture of the veteran singer with his late wife and actor Sridevi.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: As the entire country mourns the loss of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, producer Boney Kapoor extended his condolences by sharing a picture of the veteran singer with his late wife and actor Sridevi.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, Boney uploaded a priceless picture in which he can be seen sitting with Sridevi and Lata Mangeshkar.

 

In the caption, he wrote, "Deeply saddened by the news of @lata_mangeshkar Ji's passing away. She leaves behind a huge legacy of songs which will be treasured for generations to come. May her soul rest in peace. Condolences to the family. #NightingaleofIndia #RIPLataMangeshkar."

Mangeshkar has voiced many songs for Sridevi including 'Mere Hathon Mein Nau Nau Churiyan' from 'Chandni' (1989) and 'Chudiyan Khanak Gayeen' from 'Lamhe' (1991).

Mangeshkar passed away due to multiple organ failure on Sunday at the age of 92. The iconic singer got admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

She was the recipient of three National Film Awards among many other honours received during her singing career. 'Aye Mere Vatan Ke Logon', 'Babul Pyare', 'Lag Ja Gale Se Phir', among others, are some of her unforgettable songs.

Last rites with full state honours of the legendary singer will be performed on Sunday at 6:30 pm at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. 

 

