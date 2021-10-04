Breaking: Aryan Khan, 2 others sent to NCB custody till Oct 7 in cruise ship drug case

New Delhi: A Mumbai court on Monday (October 4) granted the Narcotics Control Bureau the custody of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan till October 7 in connection with a rave party bust on a cruise ship, according to ANI.

Apart from Aryan Khan, the court sent Arbaz Seth Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Vikrant Chhoker, Ismeet Singh, Nupur Sarika, Gomit Chopra and Mohak Jaswal to NCB custody till October 7.

The NCB had detained eight people after searching a cruise ship on its return to Mumbai on Monday, two days after a drugs party onboard the vessel was busted off the city coast, an NCB official said. The NCB also found some documents and some material, suspected to be drugs, after an over six-hour-long search onboard the ship, the official said, without divulging any further details.

The anti-drugs agency had on Saturday evening busted a drugs party on board the ship, and arrested Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and seven others, including two women. The team, led by Wankhed, had raided the ship based on a tip-off that a party was scheduled on board. The sleuths seized 13 gm of cocaine, 5 gm of MD, 21 gm of charas and 22 pills of Ecstasy and Rs 1.33 lakh, an official earlier said.

During the raid, over 20 officials of the Mumbai NCB had boarded the ship posing as customers.

There were 1,800 people on the ship, but after checking all were asked to go except the eight, including Aryan Khan, the official said.

Besides Aryan Khan, the arrested accused were identified as Munmun Dhamecha, Arbaaz Merchant, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Gomit Chopra, Nupur Sarika, and Vikrant Chhokar, the official told PTI.