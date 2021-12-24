B Praak's father dies, singer mourns demise saying 'I’m numb, lost and broken'!

New Delhi: Popular singer B Praak took to social media and shared the unfortunate news of his father Varinder Bachan's demise. The 'Filhaal' singer mourned his dad's death and shared a heartwarming picture along with a long note.

B Praak wrote: Don’t Have Words I’m Numb I’m Lost I’m Broken First Chacha And Now You Gone Really Gonna Miss You Daddy Your Every Reaction To My Song And Those Happy Tears In Your Eyes For Me I Love You Sooo Much And Now I’m Gonna Miss You Soo Much……. Always Bless Me And Family RIP Daddy RIP Legend

The singer in his note mentioned how the family lost one of his uncles recently and now his father's untimely death has come like another blow.

Several fans and close associates commented on the timeline and extended condolences to the family. His father Varinder Bachan was also a Punjabi music producer and composer.

He B Praak began his career as a music producer, and later debuted as a singer with the song Mann Bharrya. He has collaborated with lyricist Jaani multiple times. His Bollywood songs in the films Kesari and Good Newwz starring Akshay Kumar, and as a guest composer in the satire Bala have been major hits.

May his soul rest in peace!