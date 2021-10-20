हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Aryan Khan drugs case

Aryan Khan's bail plea rejected by Mumbai court in cruise party drugs case

Aryan Khan and two others have been denied bail by the sessions court in Cruise Ship Drug Case.

Aryan Khan&#039;s bail plea rejected by Mumbai court in cruise party drugs case

New Delhi: The Special NDPS Court on Wednesday refused bail to Aryan Khan and two others in the Cruise party drugs case. The order was rejected by the sessions court.

The bail application of all three accused including Aryan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha has been rejected in relation to the rave party.

Special Judge V V Patil, designated to hear cases related to the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, rejected the bail pleas of Aryan Khan, his friend Arbaaz Merchant and fashion model Munmun Dhamecha.

Aryan Khan, Merchant and Dhamecha were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 for alleged conspiracy, possession, consumption, purchase and trafficking of drugs. The trio is presently in judicial custody. While Aryan Khan and Merchant are lodged at the Arthur Road prison in Mumbai, Dhamecha is lodged at the Byculla women's prison here.

Aryan Khan and others accused in the case have been booked for offences under Sections 8(c), 20(b), 27, 28, 29 and 35 of the NDPS Act, according to PTI.

Based on a tip-off that a rave party was scheduled on a cruise ship, an NCB team raided the Goa-bound cruise on October 2 evening and allegedly seized drugs. Several persons including Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were arrested.

The NCB has arrested 20 people in connection with the cruise party drugs case so far including 18 males and 2 females - all lodged in separate jail barracks.

(With PTI inputs)

 

 

