Breaking: FIR against Kangana Ranaut for calling farmers 'Khalistani', passing derogatory remarks against Sikhs

MUMBAI: Police on Tuesday (November 23) registered an FIR against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut here for allegedly using derogatory language against the Sikh community in a social media post, an official said.

The FIR was lodged at the suburban Khar police station a day after the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) submitted a complaint against the actor. Kangana Ranaut (34) was booked under section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation was underway, the official said.

According to the official, the complainant in the case is Amarjeet Singh Sandhu, a Mumbai-based businessman who was part of a DSGMC delegation that submitted the complaint on Monday. In a statement, Sandhu accused Kangana Ranaut of making derogatory remarks against his community in a post on Instagram. After submitting the complaint, the DSGMC delegation, led by Manjinder Singh Sirsa, a Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader who is also president of the organisation, had met Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil and top officials of the Mumbai police, and demanded action against Kangana. In the complaint, the DSGMC mentioned that Kangana had intentionally and deliberately portrayed the farmers' protest (Kisan Morcha) as a "Khalistani" movement and also dubbed the Sikh community as "Khalistani terrorists".

