New Delhi: In a fresh turn of events, it has been learned that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's farm house was tresspassed by 2 intruders in Mumbai. This is a major lapse in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' actor's security as 2 people forcibly trying to enter his property in daylight.

This is not the first time that the actor has made headlines for such issues. Earlier, the actor was allegedly threatened and FIR was filed against Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldie Brar.

The Panvel farmhouse of Salman is named Arpita Farms after the actor’s youngest sister Arpita Khan Sharma. The actor recently posted pictures from the pool there for a quick getaway after the release of his latest film Tiger 2.'

On the work front, Salman was recently seen in the action thriller film ‘Tiger 3’, which also starred Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles. The film, directed by Maneesh Sharma, is the third installment of the Tiger franchise and a part of the YRF Spy Universe with the likes of ‘War’ and ‘Pathaan’.

The film received a massive response at the box office and Salman expressed his gratitude to the audience. He told ANI, “It was Diwali time and the World Cup was going on and everyone’s interest was in that but despite that the numbers that we have received are wonderful…we’re very grateful and happy about it.” Salman has not yet announced his next project.