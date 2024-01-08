trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2707357
NewsLifestylePeople
SALMAN KHAN

Breaking: Major Lapse In Salman Khan's Security, Intruders Trespass Actor's Farmhouse

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's farm house was tresspassed by 2 intruders in Mumbai. This is a major lapse in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' actor's security as 2 people forcibly entered his property in daylight.  

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 02:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Breaking: Major Lapse In Salman Khan's Security, Intruders Trespass Actor's Farmhouse Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: In a fresh turn of events, it has been learned that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's farm house was tresspassed by 2 intruders in Mumbai. This is a major lapse in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' actor's security as 2 people forcibly trying to enter his property in daylight. 

This is not the first time that the actor has made headlines for such issues. Earlier, the actor was allegedly threatened and FIR was filed against Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldie Brar. 

The Panvel farmhouse of Salman is named Arpita Farms after the actor’s youngest sister Arpita Khan Sharma. The actor recently posted pictures from the pool there for a quick getaway after the release of his latest film Tiger 2.' 

On the work front, Salman was recently seen in the action thriller film ‘Tiger 3’, which also starred Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles. The film, directed by Maneesh Sharma, is the third installment of the Tiger franchise and a part of the YRF Spy Universe with the likes of ‘War’ and ‘Pathaan’.

The film received a massive response at the box office and Salman expressed his gratitude to the audience. He told ANI, “It was Diwali time and the World Cup was going on and everyone’s interest was in that but despite that the numbers that we have received are wonderful…we’re very grateful and happy about it.” Salman has not yet announced his next project. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: New Controversy over Haji Malang Dargah
DNA Video
DNA: Kim Jong Un fires artillery shells towards South's border island
DNA Video
DNA: Somalia Ship Hijack: Indian Navy Rescues All Crew Members Of Hijacked Ship
DNA Video
DNA: Iran Bomb blasts leave 103 dead
DNA Video
DNA: 'Game of system' with CM Yogi's 'Dream Scheme'
DNA Video
DNA: What problem does I.N.D.I.A alliance have with Ram Mandir?
DNA Video
DNA: Do you also consider your parents a 'burden'?
DNA Video
DNA: CAA will be implemented before Lok Sabha elections!
DNA Video
DNA: Truck Driver Protest: Analysis of 'status' of common man in front of system
DNA Video
DNA: Owaisi's BP high on Ram Mandir!