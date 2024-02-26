trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2725251
BREAKING: Music Maestro Pankaj Udhas Passes Away, Singer Died Due To Prolonged Illness

In a tragic turn of events, the singer breathed his last on February 26. Veteran classical musician Pankaj Udhas has passed away at age 73 after a prolonged illness,  as confirmed by his daughter Nayaab Udhas.

Renowned classical singer Pankaj Udhas has passed away at the age of 73. Following a long illness, he breathed his last on February 26, as confirmed by his daughter Nayaab Udhas. The news was shared by Nayaab Udhas in an official statement, which expressed, "With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on February 26, 2024, after a prolonged illness."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The well known Indian ghazal and playback singer Pankaj Udhas, celebrated for his contributions to the music industry, especially in the realm of ghazal singing, has passed away at the age of 72. Udhas, whose career spanned several decades, was known for his velvety voice and his ability to evoke deep emotions through his music. He began his career with the release of his ghazal album "Aahat" in 1980 and went on to record many hits, leaving an indelible mark on the music scene with albums like "Nasha" and "Shagufta".

Throughout his illustrious career, Pankaj Udhas was honored with numerous awards, reflecting his significant impact on the music industry. Notably, he was awarded the Padma Shri in 2006 for his outstanding contribution to ghazal singing and his philanthropic efforts towards cancer patients and thalassemic children. His work was celebrated not only in India but globally, as evidenced by the various awards and recognitions he received from different corners of the world, including the prestigious MTV Immies Award and the Indira Gandhi Priyadarshini Award.

Udhas' music repertoire included timeless melodies that have touched the hearts of many. Among his most beloved tracks are "Chitthi Aayi Hai," a heartfelt ghazal that expresses the emotions evoked by a letter from a loved one, and "Aur Ahista Kijiye Baatein," a melodious plea for slow and gentle conversations in the realm of love. His songs, such as "Na Kajre Ki Dhar" and "Thodi Thodi Piya Karo," showcase his versatility and the depth of his musical talent.

Pankaj Udhas' legacy will live on through his music, continuing to inspire and move generations of listeners around the world. His contributions to the Indian music industry and his influence on the ghazal genre have cemented his place as one of the legendary figures in music.

