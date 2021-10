NEW DELHI: The Mumbai Special NDPS court, which was hearing the bail plea of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmum Dhamecha in drug seizure case, reserved its order for October 20. The court will now pronounce its order on Aryan Khan's bail plea on October 20.

During the court hearing, the Narcotics Control Bureau claimed that Aryan khan was involved in illicit drug trafficking, procuring and distribution of drugs.