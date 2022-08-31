New Delhi: Former Bigg Boss contestant and BJP leader Sonali Phogat’s shocking death left her family and friends grieving. Days after she died in Goa, new twists and turns to the case have been reported. It has been learnt from the sources close to Goa medical team that there are 46 injury marks on former Tiktoker’s body. However, when the Goa Police sent the body for post-mortem, then there was no mention of any such injuries. Doctors associated with the forensics are contemplating whether Sonali was subjected to ecstasy consumption.

It has been learnt from sources that the doctors of the Goa medical team had advised a METABOLITIES TEST for Sonali Phogat but due to lack of necessary equipment, the test could not be carried out. It is an important test of Viscera and plays a big role in revealing the truth.

Apart from this, the Goa Police is also examining Sudhir Sangwan’s passport. In fact, the police will also go to the place where the verification of his passport was done. In case any discrepancies are found with his passport, Goa Police may register another case against him under Section 467 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In another development, a man was detained in connection with the Sonali Phogat death case, after the family accused him of taking a laptop and mobile from the farmhouse of the deceased BJP leader. Haryana Police has recovered the items following which the questioning is underway. Goa Police reached the state earlier today for further investigation into the case, as per ANI.

Phogat, a former Tik Tok star from Hisar, and a contestant on the reality TV show 'Bigg Boss', was brought dead to a hospital in north Goa on August 23, a day after arriving in the coastal state with two of her male companions.